South Africa: Load Shedding Stages to Vary Over Long Weekend

Pixabay
(file photo).
26 April 2023
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Eskom is expected to implement various stages of load shedding over the upcoming long weekend.

Stage 4 load shedding is expected to be implemented from 4pm today to 5am tomorrow (Thursday) morning and will drop to Stage 2 between 5am and 4pm tomorrow.

From then on, Stage 4 will be implemented until 5am on Friday, followed by Stage 3.

That pattern will continue until Sunday when Stage 4 load shedding will drop down to Stage 1 between 5am until 4pm, when Stage 3 load shedding will commence.

On Wednesday morning, Eskom reported that some 16 283MW of capacity was unavailable due to breakdowns, coupled with a further 5 065MW unavailable due to planned maintenance.

"Over the past 24 hours, a generation unit at Kriel Power Station was returned to service. In the same period, a generating unit each at Camden and Duvha [power stations] were taken offline for repairs.

"The delays in returning a unit to service at Kendal and two units each at Kriel and Tutuka power stations contributed to the current capacity constraints. The team is working around the clock to ensure that generating units are returned to service as soon as possible," the power utility said.

Eskom called on South Africans to use electricity sparingly to relieve demand pressure on the system.

"We thank those South Africans who heed the call to use electricity sparingly and efficiently to help alleviate the pressure on the power system, as this helps to avoid higher stages of load shedding," the power utility said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.