Rwandair to Launch Nonstop Flights to Paris

26 April 2023
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala, Uganda — RwandAir has announced plans to launch nonstop flights to Paris for the first time.

The thrice weekly service between Kigali and Paris CDG will launch on June 27, departing the Rwandan capital at 0030 on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, arriving into Paris at 0930.

The return leg will leave the French capital at 2130 on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, arriving into Kigali at 0600 the following day.

The new route represents the only direct service between Rwanda and France, and adds to the carrier's existing flights to London Heathrow, which have operated nonstop since November last year (having previously routed via Brussels).

