South Africa: Former Eskom Power Station Manager Convicted of Fraud

26 April 2023
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Former Kriel Power Station finance manager, Sifiso Masina, has been convicted of fraud and theft in the Kriel Regional Court.

According to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks), Masina was sentenced to some eight years imprisonment, wholly suspended "on condition that the accused is not convicted of fraud and theft during the period of suspension".

The Hawks explained that the conviction and sentence come as a result of investigations into payments Masina made during 2011 and 2012 to two companies linked to him.

"The companies are Mandlenkosi Logistics, which, during investigation, it was discovered that it belongs to the suspect, Mr Sifiso Jacob Masina, who was a Finance Manager at the time, and Lusthala Supply and Transport, which, also during investigation, it was discovered that it belongs to the mother of the suspect - Mr Masina. Both companies received payments from Eskom without rendering any services.

"The payments were facilitated by Mr Masina, who was in charge of Kriel Power Station Finance during the above mentioned period. Due to the conduct of the suspect, Eskom suffered a loss of R513 830... and he was further ordered to pay back the money," the Hawks said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.