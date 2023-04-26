Egypt Has 1st-Time Database for Smart Green Projects - Nisgp Coordinator

The ministries of planning and economic development and local development will hold a meeting soon, in the presence of provincial governors, to promote the National Initiative for Smart Green Projects (NISGP) in its second phase, General Coordinator of the NISGP Hisham Badr said.

In statements on Tuesday 25/4/2023, Badr added the initiative contributed to building efficient project assessment cadres, noting that by the end of this phase, winning projects will be presented to the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference or Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (COP28) Dubai will host from November 30 till December 12.

For the first time, Egypt now has its own database for smart green projects, which incentivize investors to do business in this domain, Badr said.

The 1st phase has seen the participation of over 6,200 projects in various governorates, only 18 of which were selected, he added, revealing that the Egyptian Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (MSMEDA) had been invited to take part in NISGP 2nd phase activities.

The "National Initiative for Green Smart Projects in Governorates" has been launched by the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the Ministry of Local Development, the Ministry of Environment, the Ministry of International Cooperation, and the National Council for Women.

It is a flagship project directed toward attaining sustainable and smart development and addressing the environmental dimension and effects of climate change.

The initiative was launched as part of the intensive national efforts to host and chair the UN Climate Change Conference (COP27) in 2022.

It builds on the efforts made to achieve sustainable development, in line with Egypt's Vision 2030, by safeguarding the environment to improve the quality of life and protect the rights of future generations.

The initiative is also implemented within the framework of Egypt's National Climate Change Strategy 2050.

The initiative's objectives include focusing on real-life implementation and application of green projects, and stressing the need to address the environmental dimension and climate change in light of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and digital transformation by carrying out projects fulfilling these goals.