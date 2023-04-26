Kenya: Govt Mulling Issuance of Firearms to Chiefs to Aid in War Against Banditry

Nairobi — The government is mulling the issuance of firearms to chiefs in certain regions of the country to help in the war against banditry.

Speaking on the floor of Senate while answering questions, CS Kindiki stated that this will help govt in the initiative and also enable the chiefs to protect themselves.

"We are considering a policy shift to give firearms to chiefs and give them training so they can help us," the CS said.

"This is so they can support police officers in tracking livestock and protecting themselves from armed criminals," Kindiki said.

He pointed out that chiefs are mostly the target of criminals in the regions.

He said two chiefs in Samburu and Vihiga have been killed in the ongoing clashes.

Kindiki made the statement even as he indicated that security in the Northern Kenya region has been improved after security forces occupied bandit hideouts.

While answering questions by Senator, the CS explained that following the 24-hour notice for residents to leave the targeted areas, most of the bandits took advantage of the situation to mingle with the crowd.

"The status of security in Samburu since the deployment of the military to assist the police has improved tremendously from what was the case before the operation was declared," he stated.

"Areas that were being used as hideouts by bandits in Baringo, Laikipia, Samburu, Turkana, West Pokot and Elgeyo Marakwet counties have been cleared and dominated by security forces. Those bandits will never get to access those areas again."

The CS stated that the operation in Northern Kenya is a success.

"There are still gaps, and we are going to seal those gaps. We will stay there for as long as it takes. We are on course, and we will win the war," he stated.

Kindiki was responding to questions from Samburu Senator Lelegwe Ltumbesi on the state of security in Samburu West Constituency, in light of the deployment of the Kenya Defence Forces to support the ongoing security operation.

He also shed light on the measures put in place by the Government to enhance security in Samburu County.