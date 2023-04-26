Tunisia: 25% of Dialysis Patients Also Suffer From Diabetes (Study)

Tunis/Tunisia — 25% of dialysis patients are also diabetics according to the results of a study conducted by the Tunisian Society of Nephrology, Dialysis and Renal Transplantation (STNDT), said head of the (TUN CKDD) steering committee of this study Jannet Labidi Bouzrara.

The study further confirmed that people with diabetes are exposed to kidney disease and renal failure, she told TAP.

23% of Tunisians aged over 25 have diabetes, she pointed out.

The rate of people who may be affected by diabetes is about 20% of all Tunisians, she considered, recalling that the prevention and early diagnosis of diabetes enhances efforts to prevent kidney disease.

The goal of this study is to determine the causes of kidney failure disease in people with diabetes and the impact of diabetes on patients with kidney disease.

The results of this study, in which more than 200 doctors participated, will be presented at a press conference by the STNDT on Wednesday afternoon.