Tunisia: 25% of Dialysis Patients Also Suffer From Diabetes (Study)

26 April 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — 25% of dialysis patients are also diabetics according to the results of a study conducted by the Tunisian Society of Nephrology, Dialysis and Renal Transplantation (STNDT), said head of the (TUN CKDD) steering committee of this study Jannet Labidi Bouzrara.

The study further confirmed that people with diabetes are exposed to kidney disease and renal failure, she told TAP.

23% of Tunisians aged over 25 have diabetes, she pointed out.

The rate of people who may be affected by diabetes is about 20% of all Tunisians, she considered, recalling that the prevention and early diagnosis of diabetes enhances efforts to prevent kidney disease.

The goal of this study is to determine the causes of kidney failure disease in people with diabetes and the impact of diabetes on patients with kidney disease.

The results of this study, in which more than 200 doctors participated, will be presented at a press conference by the STNDT on Wednesday afternoon.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.