Kenya: Govt to Review, Strengthen Religious Organisations' Regulations to Prevent Abuse

26 April 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — The Government will review the policies surrounding the operations of religious institutions in a bid to shield Kenyans from falling prey to exploitative religious leaders.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki made the statement on Tuesday when he visited Kilifi's Shakahola forest, the operating base of controversial preacher Paul Mackenzie.

Kindiki stated that the move is a proactive measure aimed at preventing any potential exploitation and abuse of vulnerable individuals who may be susceptible to manipulation by unscrupulous religious leaders.

The announcement came as homicide detectives unearthed another 17 bodies on Tuesday in a forest where a cult was believed to be practising mass starvation, bringing the number of victims so far to 90 including children.

Kindiki said that to avoid a repeat of search tragedy in the country and to safeguard the freedom of worship, there was need to tighten the regulations to seal the existing gaps that have been exploited by some religious leaders such as Pastor Mackenzie.

"It is inevitable that we are going to tighten the regulations and the laws of our country carefully following the bill of rights, the guaranteed freedom of worship and religion but balancing those rights with the sacred duty of the government and the laws of our country to ensure every member of the public in Kenya is safe, "Kindiki said.

He however explained that the move is not in any way meant to infringe on Article 32 of the constitution which provides that "Every person has the right to freedom of conscience, religion, thought, belief and opinion."

But rather meant to ensure the laws around the freedom of worship is adhered to.

"We must respond to the question whether anybody, anywhere, anyhow can preach anything."

The Interior CS stated that any religious leader of any faith who misleads their followers in the name of religion deserves to be dealt with harshly.

He appealed to religious institutions to collaborate with the government even as it comes up with better measures to tackle the vice.

"We ask religious organisations to help us on the ways to regulate themselves. We expect self-regulation proposals from faith organizations but also the government of Kenya will come up with other regulations just to oversee and ensure that there is no excuse of people using religion to commit crime," he added.

CS Kindiki vowed to ensure all those responsible for the "Shakahola Forest Massacre" are held accountable for their actions and "punished severely."

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.