Kenya: Floods Displace Over 1,000 Families in Kisumu

Kisumu — Over 1, 000 families have been displaced in Kisumu by flush floods following heavy rains being experienced in the area.

Scores of people were forced to spend the night in the cold after water swept through their houses leaving a trail of destruction.

Vincent Mboya, a resident of Kabonyo Kanyagwal said the water destroyed his house and swept away crops worth tens of thousands of shillings.

Mboya said over 50 families in the area were forced to seek shelter at a nearby church which is now congested exposing them to water borne diseases.

In East Kolwa location, the floods affected homes adjacent to river Auji and river Nyamasaria which broke their banks.

Area Chief Otieno Kabisai said the water marooned most of the homes in the area making it difficult for residents to access their houses.

Kabisai asked the residents to move to safer grounds to avert loss of lives as the rains persist.

Kisumu County Chief Officer in charge of Communication John Oywa said county government officers from the disaster management unit were on the ground to assess the situation.

Kisumu East, he added was the most affected with a total of 725 families displaced followed by Kabonyo Kanyagwal, Nyalenda B and South West Kisumu where 250, 50 and 30 families have been displaced respectively.

The county government, he added, has purchased food stuff, nets and beddings to help support the displaced families.

Kisumu Governor Prof. Anyang Nyong'o, he said, was set to distribute the items to the affected families on Wednesday. - Kna