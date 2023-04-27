South Africa's President Walks Back Vow to Leave ICC

26 April 2023
Voice of America (Washington, DC)
By Kate Bartlett

Johannesburg, South Africa — South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa backtracked on remarks he made Tuesday that the country would withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC), which has issued an arrest warrant for Russia's President Vladimir Putin.

The president's office late Tuesday walked back comments Ramaphosa made earlier that day at a briefing, saying he misspoke when he said the governing African National Congress (ANC) party would "pull out" of the International Criminal Court.

His remarks sparked controversy as Russia's President Vladimir Putin, who is wanted by the ICC for war crimes in Ukraine, is invited to an August summit in South Africa.

As a signatory to the Rome Statute that established the ICC, Pretoria is required to arrest Putin if he sets foot in the country.

But just hours after Ramaphosa said the ANC party would quit the court in The Hague, his spokesman, Vincent Magwenya, said the remarks were an error.

"South Africa remains a signatory to the ICC in line with a resolution of the 55th national conference of the ANC - held in December 2022 - to rescind an earlier decision to withdraw from the ICC," he said.

Magwenya said the correction followed an error made at a media briefing by the ANC on South Africa and the ICC, which he said the president had "regrettably" and "erroneously" affirmed.

Ramaphosa had said there had long been a feeling in the governing party that the court treats some countries unfairly.

The ANC wanted to pull out of the ICC some years ago but was prevented from doing so by a South African court ruling that found it unconstitutional.

It is not yet clear if Putin will attend a summit of the BRICS group of emerging nations- Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

Even if he does, it is far from guaranteed that South Africa would arrest the Russian president.

Pretoria refused to act on an ICC arrest warrant in 2015, when former Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir visited.

The African National Congress party is staunch friends with Moscow, which as leader of the Soviet Union supported its fight against Apartheid's white minority rule.

Kyiv also supported the ANC's struggle for democracy, but Pretoria has so far refused to condemn the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine.

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.