Kenya: Nyong'o Flags Off Sh5 Million Worth of Food Items to Flood Affected Areas in Kisumu

Kisumu — Kisumu County Government has flagged off food and non-food items worth Sh5 million to households affected by floods following the current torrential rains being experienced in the region.

The County Governor Anyang Nyong'o says the distribution targets over 1200 households who are affected by the floods after local rivers burst their banks.

"The food items that includes rice, maize floor, and cooking oil amongst others will take these affected families for two weeks," he said.

Nyong'o says the number of affected households is likely to rise up if the region experiences more rain.

The most affected sub counties include, Kisumu East, Nyando, Kisumu West, and Muhoroni.

Nyong'o hailed partners who have come to stand with the county in offering short and long term measures aimed at dealing with the effects of flooding.

"For instance, UNICEF and CARE Kenya have given sanitation facilities to help mitigate outbreak of water borne diseases," he said.

He says the county just came out from a cholera outbreak and would not wish to return to the pandemic noting that measures put in place will deal with any water borne diseases.

"Our partners have given out water jerricans plus water treatment medicines. These will go a long way in shielding families from consuming contaminated water," he added.

Addressing the press in Kisumu on Wednesday after flagging off food ad non food stuffs, Nyong'o says stop gap measures have been rolled out to deal with the floods that has left a trail of disaster.

"My government has started opening water ways, desilting of rivers, because we know rains are still here with us," he said.

He says his administration has activated flood response team to ensure no lives are lost during this rainy season.

Nyong'o noted that most families who are affected by the floods are integrated in other family houses while the rest are camping in evacuation centers spread across the county.