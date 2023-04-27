Kenya: Azimio Notifies Police of Planned Demos Due Next Week Tuesday

26 April 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — The Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition on Wednesday notified the Officer Commanding Nairobi Central Police Station of their May 2, 2023, planned demonstrations.

In the notification, the Azimio Chairman of the Executive Council Wycliffe Oparanya noted that the coalition intends to submit a written petition to Harambee House, Nairobi.

"We, therefore, request your office to deploy enough police officers to guarantee security to attendees and exercise crowd control," Oparanya said.

The former Kakamega Governor disclosed that their peaceful procession would occur in the streets of Moi Avenue, Kenyatta Avenue, Haile Selassie Avenue, and Harambee Avenue.

"To avoid any confusion, I want to clarify that I am not submitting an application for permission as Article 37 of the Constitution does not contemplate it," Oparanya said.

The coalition's leader Spokesperson Dennis Onyango confirmed on April 23, 2023, that they will resume the anti-government protests.

Nearly three weeks after the government offered a dialogue, the coalition will resume their protests.

The coalition's leader Raila Odinga subsequently announced a halt to the rallies after President William Ruto called for talks to discuss their problems.

The president suggested they create a bipartisan parliamentary committee to work through concerns over the electoral process, a process which is now in limbo.

