South Africa: KZN School Feeding Scheme Provider Withdraws, Learners Go Hungry - South African News Briefs - April 27, 2023

Millions of KwaZulu-Natal Schoolchildren Go Hungry as Feeding Scheme Service Provider Withdraws

A service provider that was awarded an R2.1 billion contract to supply food to over 5,400 schools in KwaZulu-Natal under the National School Nutrition Programme, has opted out of the contract, leaving more than two million impoverished learners without food, Eye Witness News reports. The KZN Education Department appointed Pacina Retail as the primary supplier for the National School Nutrition Programme. The firm then outsourced to smaller companies but non-payment to the companies has left learners hungry for weeks. The Special Investigating Unit is considering whether to investigate the matter.

Ruling Party Accuses Ex-Eskom CEO of Tarnishing its Image Before 2024 Elections

The African National Congress has accused former Eskom CEO, André de Ruyter, of making unfounded allegations to tarnish the party's image ahead of the 2024 elections, reports News24. In a statement, the ANC questioned De Ruyter's motivation for implicating senior politicians in Eskom corruption and associated him with apartheid-era agents. News24 revealed that the Eskom "intelligence" files De Ruyter used were concocted by Tony Oosthuizen, a member of an apartheid-era secret Military Intelligence unit. The ANC called for Business Leadership South Africa CEO, Busisiwe Mavuso, to disclose how much was paid to apartheid-era agents to launder propaganda against ANC leaders. The ANC hailed the Eskom exposé by News24, while the DA blamed the ANC for De Ruyter's failure to reveal the names of politicians implicated in Eskom looting.

Shortage of Condoms Blamed for Increase in STIs In Gauteng

The Gauteng Department of Health has reported a rise in sexually transmitted infections (STIs) in the province, partly due to a shortage of condoms, reports News24. The shortage of male and female condoms has affected all districts, with suppliers unable to deliver stock due to SABS sample approval requirements. The Democratic Alliance's Gauteng health spokesperson, Jack Bloom, said the shortages were a disgrace and urged the province to appoint timely suppliers to avoid such shortages in the future.

More South African news