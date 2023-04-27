Kenya: Gor, Tusker, Nzoia Win As AFC Leopards Held in FKF Premier League

Nairobi — Record 19-time champions Gor Mahia came a goal down to edge out Talanta FC 2-1 in a mid-week Football Kenya Federation Premier League match played on Wednesday.

The win saw K'Ogalo stretch their lead at the summit to 59 points, two ahead of defending champions Tusker FC who beat KCB FC 1-0 at the Ruaraka Sports Complex.

Elsewhere, AFC Leopards were held to a 1-1 draw by Bidco United, Police FC thrashed Bandari FC 3-0 in Mombasa, Nzoia's good run continued after seeing off Posta Rangers 3-2.

2010 champions Ulinzi Stars whipped bottom placed Vihiga United 3-1 while the match between Kakamega Homeboyz and Nairobi City Stars ended 0-0 at the Kasarani Annex.