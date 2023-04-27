Rwanda: Prosecution Takes Over 'Kwa Dubai' Estate Case

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) has submitted the case file of Jean Nsabimana, a businessman who constructed the Kinyinya-based estate 'Urukumbuzi', commonly known as Kwa Dubai and some former Gasabo District officials.

Apart from Nsabimana, other suspects in custody include the former Mayor of Gasabo, Stephen Rwamulangwa; former Vice Mayor of, Raymond Chrétien Mberabahizi; former Director of One Stop Center, Jeanne d'Arc Nyirabihogo; and Gasabo District engineer, Jean-Baptiste Bizimana were arrested last week over crimes related to abuse of their functions.

According to RIB spokesperson, Thierry Murangira, the files of the five suspects were handed over to the National Public Prosecution Authority (NPPA) on Monday, April 24.

The suspects were arrested in connection with the construction of substandard housing units located in the Kinyinya Sector, Gasabo District, which has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

The arrested officials were in office when the estate was constructed in 2015.

Meanwhile, an assessment carried out on 'Kwa Dubai' real estate has shown that more than 60 houses need to be renovated, a development that required many families to vacate their homes temporarily.