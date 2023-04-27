Africa: Cholera Ravages 14 African Countries - 3 288 Deaths Recorded

Cholera outbreaks in 14 African countries, including Zimbabwe, have so far claimed a total 3 288 people.

A cumulative 160 756 suspected cholera cases and 3 288 deaths have been recorded, reflecting a Case Fatality Rate of 2,1% as at April 4, 2023.

As a result, the local response mechanism has been heightened to screen travellers at border posts.

Addressing a post Cabinet media briefing Tuesday, Information Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa said Vice President and Health Minister Constantino Chiwenga assured the nation buffers had been put in place to avoid further spread of the bacterial disease.

"Active surveillance is ongoing at points of entry and exit, while water and sanitation provision is being intensified in communities at high risk," said Mutsvangwa.

The cholera outbreak in the African region continues to evolve, with 14 countries currently reporting cases, among them Malawi, Nigeria, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Ethiopia, Cameroon, Kenya, Mozambique, Tanzania and Burundi, among others.

Mutsvangwa said the country has been put on high alert of the disease in the wake of rising number of new cases.

"While efforts to contain the cholera outbreak have been intensified, the nation is being informed that as of 23 April 2023, Zimbabwe's cumulative suspected cases had reached 536, with 503 recoveries and three deaths.

"Nine out of the country's ten provinces have reported suspected cases, with only Matabeleland North province still unaffected by the outbreak.

"The most recent six suspected cases were reported in Midlands province. The worst affected provinces are Matabeleland South which recorded 186 cases; and Manicaland with 152 cases."

"Cabinet wishes to assure the nation that the cholera risk assessment is ongoing in all provinces in order to determine the targeting of oral cholera vaccination."