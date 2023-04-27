Zimbabwe/Tunisia: Young Sables Demolish Tunisia to Qualify for World Rugby Under-20 Trophy

The Zimbabwe Under-20 rugby team have qualified for the World Rugby Under-20 Trophy after a dominant victory against Tunisia in the semi-finals of the Rugby Africa Barthes U20 Trophy in Nairobi, Kenya on Wednesday.

The Young Sables' victory and Kenya's 24-13 win against Namibia in the other semi-final meant Zimbabwe booked their ticket to the 2023 World Rugby Under-20 Junior Trophy slated for July 15 to 30, this year in Nairobi.

The World Rugby U-20 Trophy is the second level of the World Rugby tournament structure for Under-20 national sides in which champions qualify for the top-tier competition, World Rugby U-20 Championship 2024.

Zimbabwe, who are the Barthes Trophy defending champions won convincingly against Tunisia as they scored 10 tries past their hapless North African opponents.

The quartet of exciting winger Alex Nyamunda, fullback Simbarashe Kanyangarara, inside centre Edward Sigauke and openside flank Muzuva Gutu led the charge with a brace each to add to further tries from replacements Shadreck Mandaza and Tanaka Chiyanga.

Zimbabwe could have won by a bigger margin but failed to capitalise on the extra points from the kicking tee as flyhalf Brendan Marume missed a penalty and five conversions.

Marume managed two conversions while Chinyanga added three extras.

Tunisia got their points through a penalty and drop goal by their flyhalf Ahmed Riahi.

Despite the kicking woes it was still a ruthless display by the Shaun De Souza-coached Young Sables as they stayed in contention to win their second successive continental title.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Sport Tunisia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Zimbabwe, who are yet to concede a try in the competition will now shift the focus to Saturday's final against hosts Kenya, who qualified for the final following a 24-13 victory against Namibia in the other semi-final.

Kenya were already guarantee qualification for the World Rugby Under-20 Trophy by virtue of being hosts of the upcoming tournament.

Head coach Shaun De Souza is anticipating an exciting final on Saturday.

"We are now playing Kenya in the final which means we have both qualified for the Junior World Trophy, we will just be fighting for the Barthes Trophy. It will be bragging rights for us as defending champions and Kenya trying to take back the trophy. It's exciting times ahead and we are looking forward to what's ahead," De Souza said.

Zimbabwe............ (22) 60

Tunisia.....................6