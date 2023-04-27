Rwanda: Kamonyi - 10 Arrested On Suspicion of Withholding Information on Genocide Victims

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) have confirmed having in custody 10 suspects from two sectors in Kamonyi district who are being investigated on charges of disposing of or degrading evidence or information relating to victims of the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi.

RIB spokesperson Thierry Murangira said five suspects were arrested on Tuesday, April 25, from the Mugina sector, while the other five have been in custody since April 22.

The suspects were apprehended for refusing to provide information regarding remains of 12 Genocide victims discovered in Mugina and Nyamiyaga sectors. During preliminary investigations, it was discovered that the suspects from Nyamiyaga were both neighbours and relatives.

Furthermore, two ofthe victims, identified as Agnes Mukabarisa and Damien Ndagijimana, were killed at the home of one of the suspects during the Genocide. On the other hand, the suspects from Mugina Sector did not provide information regarding the 10 bodies that were discovered on April 21 by a person who was farming in their fields.

Of the 10 suspects, three were previously convicted and served time for genocide crimes. They are 75-year-old Stanislas Birekeraho, who completed a 13-year sentence, 75-year-old Claver Kalisa, who served eight years in prison, and 66-year-old Leonard Nzamwita, who has just completed a 28-year sentence for his role in the genocide.

The latest case has nothing to do with their previous convictions.

The suspects are currently detained at Mugina RIB station as their files are being prepared to be sent to the prosecution.

If convicted, the suspects are liable to a prison term of not less than seven years but not more than nine years and a fine of not less than Rwf500,000 but not more than Rwf1 million.

Meanwhile, RIB numbers show that the cases of genocide ideology and related crimes decreased by 5.7 percent during the week of commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi compared to 2022. The number of alleged genocide ideology and related crimes recorded by RIB in the 2023 commemoration week represents a slight drop from 53 cases reported in 2022 to 50 cases, which is the lowest number to be reported compared to the recent years.

Among the crimes, violence against a survivor of genocide was the most committed, accounting for 44.3 percent (27 cases reported), while nine cases of genocide ideology and minimization of genocide represent 14.8 percent.