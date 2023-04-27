Rwanda: Huye Mine Accident - Landslide Derails Rescue Efforts

Efforts to rescue six workers trapped in an illegal mine that collapsed in Kinazi sector, Huye district last week have been derailed by two consecutive landslides caused by heavy rains.

The collapse occurred on April 19, and the workers, including three senior six students from Groupe Scolaire Kinazi, remain trapped in the tunnels.

Huye district officials stated that they were not aware of the mine, which was established four years ago by an unidentified investor who masqueraded as a water source explorer to supply clean water to residents.

"Searching for those trapped in tunnels continues, Landslides have hampered rescue efforts. There was a second landslide on Tuesday. It happened when a rescue team of police was about to enter the tunnels," said Narcisse Dushimana, the Head of Regulation and Inspection at Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board (RMB).

Seven days have elapsed since the accident, and families of the victims are losing hope. The victims include students who were in senior six preparing to do national exams.

They are 21-year olds Moise Irumva and Samuel Nibayisenge plus 23-year old Emmanuel Nsengimana from Kinazi sector. They also include 20-year old Aimable Mbonigaba from Rusatira sector, 48-year old Jean Boscho Byakweri from Ngororero district, and Boniface Niyonkuru, 26 years old, from Kinazi sector.

Rescue activities continue despite the challenges, according to Ange Sebutege, the Mayor of Huye district. The types of minerals that were being excavated have not yet been established, and some of the workers said they do not know their employer except for their supervisor, who was in charge of payment.

"The workers told us that someone called Leonard Nteziryayo, who was their workmate, was in charge of wage payment. There are still challenges because local leaders and residents did not report any suspected illegal mining," said Dushimana. Each worker was getting Rwf2,500 per day.

"We have realized that residents and local leaders are hiding information. It is not understandable how the activity has been there for four years, and people have no information about it and who initiated it," he added.

Mine accidents have been on the rise, with at least 116 mining deaths recorded in 2018 and 106 in 2019. Of the 2019 deaths, 47 were blamed on illegal mining in both mining and quarries. Mining deaths in quarries alone increased from 12 to 20 deaths in 2018 and 2019, respectively, according to a report by Rwanda Mines Petroleum and Gas Board (RMB).

In 2018, only 23 percent of mining firms complied with mining standards, that number increased to 40 percent in 2019. That means firms failed to comply with safety and health standards, waste management, modern mining operations, environment protection, processing, infrastructures, community relations, and others.

The ongoing investigation into the Huye mine accident is an opportunity to address the issue of illegal mining and take necessary measures to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.