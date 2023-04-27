Rwanda: Peace Marathon Prize Money to Increase

Organizers of the Kigali International Peace Marathon (KIPM) have announced increased prize money for winners of the 2023 edition slated for June 11.

According to Rwanda Athletics Federation (RAF), which organizes the annual event, overall winners of the full marathon, in both male and female categories, will bag $20,000 (over Rwf20 million) up from last year's $4,000 (Rwf4,000,000).

The first and second runners-up will this year take home $15,000 (over Rwf15,000,000 million) and $7,500 (over Rwf7,500,000) respectively up from last year's Rwf2,500,000 and Rwf2,000,000.

The prize money for the fourth and fifth ranked athletes in the full marathon has increased by $5,000 (over Rwf 5,000,000) and $3,000 (over Rwf 3,000,000) respectively up from last year's Rwf1,500,000 and Rwf1,000,000.

Prizes money was also extended to athletes that will make it in the top eight where the sixth, seventh and eighth ranked athletes will pocket $2,000 (over Rwf2,000,000), $1,500 (over Rwf1,500,000) and $1,000 (over Rwf1000,000) respectively.

Half-Marathon

The prize money for the winners in both male and female categories in the half marathon has also increased.

The overall winner will take home $5,000 (over Rwf5,000,000) up from last year's Rwf2,500,000 while the first and second runners-up will pocket $4,000 (over Rwf4,000,000) and $3000 (over Rwf3,000,000) respectively up from last year's Rwf2,000,000 and Rwf1,500,000 respectively.

The fourth and fifth finishers will be rewarded $2,000 (over Rwf2,000,000) and $1,000 (over Rwf1,000,000).

The sixth, seventh and eighth ranked athletes will walk away $800 (over Rwf800,000), $500 (over Rwf500,000) and $400 (over Rwf400,000).

Last year, Rwanda's female middle-distance runner Adeline Musabyeyezu put up an impressive performance that saw her strike a gold medal in the women's half marathon of the 2022 Kigali International Peace Marathon.

Musabyeyezu clocked 1h14'09", 11 seconds ahead of Burundian Elevanie Nimbona (1h14'20") while Kenyan Doris Jepkoech went on to finish third to win bronze in the process.

The 25-year-old, who plays for APR Athletics, is one of only two Rwandan athletes who managed to make it to the podium in the race that was dominated by Kenyans in various categories.

Started in 2004 as an amateur race as a way to use sports in the healing and reconciliation process in the aftermath of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, the event has grown to becoming one of the most respected annual athletics events in the region and the continent