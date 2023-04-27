South Africa: Full Steam Ahead for FIFA Women's World Cup Bid - SAFA

27 April 2023
South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

FIFA announced that South Africa is one of the countries that have submitted an expression of interest in hosting the tournament in 2027. The expressions of interest received by FIFA are from four confederations: CAF, Concacaf, CONMEBOL and UEFA.

SAFA President Dr Danny Jordaan said the Association hosted a successful Indaba, workshop and Congress in Ekurhuleni a few days ago and the delegates gave South Africa's bid to host the FIFA Women's World Cup overwhelming support.

"With the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup, SAFA says it is full steam ahead. The workshop and the Indaba held before the 31st SAFA Ordinary Congress were an unqualified success," the SAFA president said.

"About 50% of the delegates at the SAFA Indaba and 31st SAFA Ordinary Congress were women and they all endorsed the Bid. Each one of the 52 SAFA regions had at least one delegate. There were over 60 women present and this is the highest number of women delegates to attend a Congress of the three codes of sport - football, rugby and cricket."

Representatives from FIFA and the Confederation of African Football were also present and they expressed their total satisfaction with the Indaba and the Congress. They said they would submit reports to both FIFA and CAF

The chair of the parliamentary sports portfolio committee, Beauty Dlulane, was also present at the SAFA Congress in Ekurhuleni.

