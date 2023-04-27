Africa: TotalEnergies U23 Afcon Draw Media Accreditation Process Open

26 April 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The media accreditation process for the final draw of the TotalEnergies U23 Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2023 is now open.

The accreditation window will be open until 01 May 2023.

The final draw will take place on Friday 5 May in Rabat. Media interested in covering the event can apply via the CAF Media Channel.

The TotalEnergies U23 Africa Cup of Nations will take place from 24 June to 8 July 2023 in Morocco.

Eight teams are participating in the tournament used as a qualifier for the Summer Olympic Games Paris 2024, including host Morocco, Egypt, Niger, Guinea, Congo, Ghana, Mali and Gabon.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.