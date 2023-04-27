Africa: TotalEnergies U23 Afcon Draw Media Accreditation Process Open

The media accreditation process for the final draw of the TotalEnergies U23 Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2023 is now open.

The accreditation window will be open until 01 May 2023.

The final draw will take place on Friday 5 May in Rabat. Media interested in covering the event can apply via the CAF Media Channel.

The TotalEnergies U23 Africa Cup of Nations will take place from 24 June to 8 July 2023 in Morocco.

Eight teams are participating in the tournament used as a qualifier for the Summer Olympic Games Paris 2024, including host Morocco, Egypt, Niger, Guinea, Congo, Ghana, Mali and Gabon.