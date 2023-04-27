Namibia: Rundu 'Prophet' Arrested On Fraud, Money Laundering Charges

27 April 2023
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Petrus Muronga

A self-proclaimed prophet at Rundu was arrested by the police on Wednesday afternoon after numerous charges of alleged money laundering were laid against him.

The arrest was confirmed by the acting commander of the police in the Kavango East region, deputy commissioner Eino Nambahu, on Wednesday evening.

Nambahu said the suspect was arrested in connection with a case of fraud and money laundering that was registered by a number of people that he allegedly scammed, involving hundreds of Namibia dollars.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Rundu Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

