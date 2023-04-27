Ethiopia: #asdailyscoop - Regional States Presidents, City Mayors, Senior Party Officials Headed to Mekelle

27 April 2023
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — A group of regional states presidents, city mayors and senior ruling party officials led by Vice President of Prosperity Party Adem Farah are headed to Mekelle, the capital of Tigray regional state, this morning, according to state media.

The group includes Dr. Yilikal Kefale, the President of Amhara regional state, a region embroiled in continued dispute with Tigray region after its forces occupied western Tigray and parts of Southern Tigray during the war.

In late March authorities in Tigray asked the federal government to work on and enforce their withdrawal after a pro-Amhara ownership demonstration was held on 18 March in Alamata town, in Southern Tigray, which is under the occupation of Amhara forces.

This will be the first time authorities of the two regional states are meeting face to face.

The group led by Adem Farah this morning also includes Awel Arba, president of Afar regional state, a region involved in Ethiopia's two years war when Tigrayan forces took the fighting both to Afar and Amhara regional states.

Other regional presidents include Shimelis Abdissa of Oromia, Mustefa Omer of Somali region, Ristu Yidaw of Southern Nations, Nationalities and People's region, Ashadli Hassan of Benshangul Gumuz region, Umod Ujulu of Gambella region, Desta Lendamo of Sidama region Negash Wagesho of Southwest Ethiopia People's region, as well as Adanech Abeibie and Kedir Juhar, Mayors of Addis Abeba and Dire Dawa cities, respectively.

The trip follows the announcement last week by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed that "all regional states presidents will travel to Mekelle" to help cement the peace agreement signed between the federal government and the TPLF in November last year. AS

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

