Uganda: Museveni Advisor Rallies Luweero Muslims On Govt Programs

The Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs, Amb.Abbey Walusimbi has urged Muslims in Luweero to take advantage of government programs for their own benefit.

"Government has initiated several development projects targeting the welfare of its people. You should be part of the government programs through collective participation. The Emyooga, Parish Development Model among many other projects can improve your welfare. Make use of them," Amb. Walusimbi said.

He was speaking to Muslims at Luwero Muslim District Mosque whom he asked to continue upholding the virtues of discipline, humility and charity which they displayed during the fasting period but also noted that it is high time they participated in government programs to help improve their household incomes.

Amb.Walusimbi reiterated President Museveni's call by condemning the misuse of force by security agencies, adding that it's irresponsible and should stop immediately.

The Luwero District Khadhi, Sheikh Ramathan Mulindwa, tasked the Muslim faithful to pray for peace and engage in income generating activities.

The event was also graced by Member of Parliament for Katikamu North, Hon. Denis Sekabira.

President Museveni has on several occasions rallied Ugandans to stop the excuses and join the fight against poverty.

"All Ugandans, stop excuses. It is possible to get out of poverty. The people in the cattle corridor had got out of poverty through the dairy industry guided by the NRM. They are now sliding back because of the residual cultural backwardness. We are also fighting that. You all can get out of poverty," Museveni said last month.

"The four-acre model is part of what we call intensive agriculture. It is designed to benefit the country but particularly to benefit the smallholder. There are other products that the country needs, but do not fit in intensive agriculture. They come in what is called extensive agriculture -- getting small income per acre but doing it on a big scale. This is where maize, sugar-cane, cotton, ranching, tobacco, etc., etc., come in. While the Parish Development Model (PDM) deals with the 4-acre model, Uganda Development Bank (UDB), will handle the extensive agriculture."