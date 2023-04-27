Rwanda: FERWAFA to Elect New Boss in June

26 April 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Members of the Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) will vote for a new president during a general assembly scheduled on June 26.

FA vice president Marcel Matiku Habyarimana assumed office on an interim role a day after Olivier Mugabo Nizeyimana resigned from the position on April 19 citing 'personal reasons' including what he termed as "a lot of work."

In a letter addressed to federation members, Habyarimana called for a general assembly on June 26 during which Nizeyimana's successor will be elected.

The general assembly will also hold elections to replace other members of the committee who resigned last week including Me. Delphine Uwanyiligira who was the EXCOM commissioner in charge of legal matters, David Iraguha, who was the Director of Finance and Aaron Rurangirwa who was the commissioner in charge of referees.

FERWAFA has had six presidents since 1994. Gen. Caesar Kayizari was the first to take office until Gen Jean Bosco Kazura replaced him in 2006.

Gen Kazura resigned from the top position in 2013 and Celestin Ntagungira took over the reins on an interim basis.

He ran for a new term in 2014 but he lost the elections to Vincent de Gaulle Nzamwita who took office until he stepped down from the role in 2018 to pave way for Rtd Brig. Gen. Jean-Damascene Sekamana.

Like his predecessors, Sekamana also resigned from office just two months before his term expired citing personal reasons. Members of the federation voted for Nizeyimana to replace him but it took him just half of his four-year term to resign.

