Rwanda: IGP Namuhoranye Meets Police Officers Operating in Eastern Province

On Wednesday, April 26, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Felix Namuhoranye, met with police officers operating in different police units in Eastern Province as part of the annual visits by the Rwanda National Police (RNP) leadership to assess the performance and ensure steadfast professional services in all policing and security duties.

While addressing the officers at the Eastern Region Police Headquarters in Rwamagana District, IGP Namuhoranye thanked them for their policing services.

He emphasized that ensuring the safety of people in Rwanda and their property remains the primary responsibility of the Rwanda National Police.

"Safety management is a demanding job that requires teamwork, professionalism, humanity, and care," IGP Namuhoranye said.

He reiterated the need for improved performance, provision of better services, and avoiding anything that would compromise RNP relationships with the community.

The Police chief further asked them not to get involved in corruption and other related crimes, which have a negative impact on the security and development of the country but also damage the image of the force.

Effective policing, IGP Namuhoranye said, requires strong partnerships with the citizenry and community policing groups in security management.

He urged them to be active in human security activities and to serve the people to the best of their expectations.