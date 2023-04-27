Namibia: Finnish President in Namibia for State Visit

26 April 2023
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Andreas Thomas

Presidential affairs minister Christine //Hoebes and National Planning Commission director general Obeth Kandjoze welcomed Finland's president Sauli Niinistö at Hosea Kutako International Airport at the start of a state visit to Namibia on Wednesday.

The Finnish leader, who arrived on a commercial flight from South Africa, is in Namibia for a two-day state visit.

During his stay, he will discuss various issues with his host, president Hage Geingob, including bilateral relations between Namibia and Finland.

They will further discuss how the two countries can work together to leverage smart, secure and sustainable solutions in an effort to promote a green transition and the 4th Industrial Revolution, as well as enhance bilateral trade.

On Friday, Niinistö will participate in a business seminar in Windhoek that considers how the 4th Industrial Revolution can be used to promote the green transition for job creation and poverty eradication.

The last state visit to Namibia by a Finnish leader was by former president Tarja Halonen in 2011.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.