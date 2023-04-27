Namibia: Finnish President in Namibia for State Visit

Presidential affairs minister Christine //Hoebes and National Planning Commission director general Obeth Kandjoze welcomed Finland's president Sauli Niinistö at Hosea Kutako International Airport at the start of a state visit to Namibia on Wednesday.

The Finnish leader, who arrived on a commercial flight from South Africa, is in Namibia for a two-day state visit.

During his stay, he will discuss various issues with his host, president Hage Geingob, including bilateral relations between Namibia and Finland.

They will further discuss how the two countries can work together to leverage smart, secure and sustainable solutions in an effort to promote a green transition and the 4th Industrial Revolution, as well as enhance bilateral trade.

On Friday, Niinistö will participate in a business seminar in Windhoek that considers how the 4th Industrial Revolution can be used to promote the green transition for job creation and poverty eradication.

The last state visit to Namibia by a Finnish leader was by former president Tarja Halonen in 2011.