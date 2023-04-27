Angola: Attorney General Calls for Combined Effort to Fight Against Corruption

Luanda — Attorney General Hélder Pitta Gróz has defended the involvement of all members of the Angolan society, including sovereign bodies, in the success of the fight against corruption in the country.

Pitta Gróz made the call while speaking to the press at the end of the swearing in ceremony of Attorney General and Deputy Attorney General held on Wednesday in Luanda.

He said that there is, on the part of the members of this body, "the will to fight against corruption in the country, but it entails commitment of all members of society".

According to the Attorney General, who was re-appointed for a five-year term, it is crucial that the fight against corruption continues.

On the other hand, he spoke of the problems facing the institution in terms of human, material and financial resources.

On the issue related to remuneration and other social conditions of magistrates of Public Prosecutors Office, technicians and employees, he stated that the institution is currently working on the issue in cooperation with unions.

"We are closing with the unions and other entities some diplomas that have to do with the remuneration statute.

We reached an agreement and now we have the final document that will be submitted to the Executive for analysis and to be decided", he stressed.