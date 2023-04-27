Africa: Angola Elected Vice President of AU Anti-Corruption Board

Addis Ababa — Angolan Pascoal António Joaquim was elected on Tuesday Vice President of the African Union Advisory Board Against Corruption (AUABC).

The election took place at the 43rd ordinary session of this body, underway in Arusha, Tanzania, until the 30th of this month, according to a press release from the Embassy of Angola in Ethiopia and Permanent Representation to the African Union.

Last February, Pascoal António Joaquim was elected for a second term on the Advisory Board of this important continental body for combating corruption. His first term began in 2021.

Pascoal Joaquim has been a retired magistrate of the Public Ministry since January 1, 2022, holding the rank of Deputy Attorney General.

Throughout his 45-year career, he was a member of the board of the Attorney General's Office (PGR), of the Superior Council for the Judiciary of the Public Ministry and, until his retirement, coordinator of the Public Ministry at the Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court.

He is a professor at the 11 de Novembro University, a trainer at the National Institute of Judicial Studies (INEJ) and a member of the Regional Committee and the Judicial Cooperation Network of the Great Lakes Region.

The AUABC was adopted in July 2003 in Maputo, Mozambique, within the framework of the second ordinary session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union.