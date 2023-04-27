Ethiopia: State Minister Expresses Ethiopia's Readiness to Normalize, Strengthen Bilateral Relations With U.S.

Addis Ababa — Foreign Affairs State Minister Ambassador Mesganu Arga held a discussion today with Ambassador Mike Hammer, US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, on bilateral and regional issues.

During the discussion, Ambassador Mesganu said that Ethiopia is ready to normalize and strengthen its longstanding bilateral relations with the US and cooperate on social development as well as peace and security.

He also briefed the special envoy that the implementation of the Pretoria Peace Agreement is on track and the Government of Ethiopia is working on building confidence.

On regional issues, he stated that the involvement of external parties in the Sudan conflict will further exacerbate the conflict and expressed his hope that the conflicting sides will solve their differences through dialogue.

Regarding GERD, he said Ethiopia is ready to resume the tripartite negotiations under the auspices of the AU.

He also said the announcement by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for peace talks with OLA/Shene in Tanzania demonstrates the Government's efforts to make lasting peace in the country.