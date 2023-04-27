Namibia: Police Hold Back Official Report On Killing of Five 'Robbers'

27 April 2023
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Sophie Tendane

The Namibian Police have still not released an official crime report on the killing of five alleged robbery suspects near Okahandja on Tuesday night.

Khomas police spokesperson warrant officer Silas Shipandeni said on Thursday that at the moment the police could not share any information about the incident .

"The inspector general [Joseph Shikongo] advised that we should not give out further information until they are done compiling the crime report," he said.

So far, the police have provided sketchy details of the incident, while saying one suspect was still on the run.

Police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi confirmed that five alleged robbers were killed by Namibian Police and Windhoek City Police officers between Okahandja and Windhoek.

She also said the police are waiting for a full report from the Otjozondjupa regional police commander.

Shikwambi has confirmed that one suspect remains on the run after a failed attempt to rob a gambling house.

