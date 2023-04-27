Namibia: Use of Deadly Force Must Be Justified, Lawyer Says

Lawyer Norman Tjombe says all life must be preserved at all cost, but if the police use force that results in the death of a suspect, that use of force should be justified.

Tjombe said this while commenting on an incident in which the police killed five suspected robbers near Okahandja on Tuesday night.

According to the police, the five men were shot dead in an exchange of gunfire during a car chase that involved members of the Namibian Police and the Windhoek City Police.

According to sketchy details released by the police on Wednesday, the incident happened between Windhoek and Okahandja.

Tjombe said the police would be permitted to use force when they are being shot at and that could result in serious harm or the death of suspects shooting at the police.

"The police, like anyone else, are entitled to protect their own lives when they are placed in a dangerous situation," Tjombe told The Namibian.

A police report on the incident has not been released due to ongoing investigations at the crime scene and a search for another suspect who is reported to be on the run. This was confirmed by Khomas police spokesperson warrant officer Silas Shipandeni.

Legal Assistance Centre director Toni Hancox on Wednesday said the reasons for withholding information in connection with the robbery and shooting could be that the investigation is still ongoing.

She also said the police are not entitled to shoot when shot at, but to defend themselves when they fear for their own safety or the safety of other people.