Namibia: Calls for Unemployment State of Emergency After Cops Kill Five 'Robbers'

Lawyer Kadhila Amoomo said the death of these five young people, who the police claim were robbery suspects, "will perhaps be the last straw for our government to declare a state of emergency on youth unemployment".

He said on social media that there are thousands more who have resorted to crime.

"Only a blind social analyst will ignore the danger that we are facing as a society," he said.

Amoomo was among the legal team that is defending activists Michael Amushelelo and Dimbulukeni Nauyoma as well as parliamentarian Inna Hengari after their arrest during an unemployment protest on Independence Day.

"Anyone with eyes and ears can see that this is the cause of criminality," Amoomo said.

He later told The Namibian that no one in their right mind would try to justify criminality, but we cannot be blind to the effect that unemployment, inequality and poverty has and this includes criminality.

This comes after five alleged robbers were killed by Namibian Police and Windhoek City Police officers near Okahandja on Tuesday night.

So far, the police have revealed sketchy details of the incident, while saying one of the suspects was still on the run.

Police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi yesterday said they are waiting for the full report from the Otjozondjupa regional police commander.

She also confirmed that one suspect remains on the run after a failed attempt at robbing a gambling house in Windhoek. Five other robbers were shot dead in a chase on the Windhoek-Okahandja road.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Director at Legal Assistance Centre Tony Hancox said reasons for withholding information in connection with the robbery and shooting could be that the investigation is still ongoing and that it does not lead to suspicious activity.

She also said the police are not entitled to shoot when shot at, but to defend themselves when they fear for their own safety or the safety of other people.

Lawyer Norman Tjombe yesterday said all life must be preserved at all costs.

He said the police would be permitted to use force when they are being shot at and that could result in serious harm or death of the suspects shooting at the police.

"The police, like anyone else, are entitled to protect their own lives when they are placed in a dangerous situation," Tjombe told The Namibian.

The crime report has not been released due to ongoing investigations happening at the crime scene and on the runaway suspect. This was confirmed by Khomas police spokesperson warrant officer Silas Shipandeni.