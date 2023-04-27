Namibia Out of Barthes Cup Final

27 April 2023
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia crashed out of the Africa u20 Rugby Championships after losing 24-13 to the hosts, Kenya in Nairobi yesterday.

Kenya held a narrow 7-3 lead at the halftime break, but eventually ran in three tries to one to complete a hard-fought victory.

Namibia only had themselves to blame as they had several opportunities to close the gap in the second half, but they could not capitalise on their territorial advantage as Kenya held on for the win.

Kenya are now through to the final where they will meet Zimbabwe, who thumped Tunisia 60-6 in yesterday's other semifinal.

Namibia will take on Tunisia in the third place playoff match.

