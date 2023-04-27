Namibia: OB Eleven Are Swakop Mayoral Cup 2023 Champions

OB Eleven outshone Arobian in a thrilling 3-1 victory in the 2023 Swakop Mayoral Cup finals on Sunday.

A total of 22 teams participated in the event, which took place over two weekends at Swakopmund's Mondesa Sports Stadium.

Arobian put up a strong fight in the first half, but OB Eleven consistently applied pressure and ultimately claimed the top prize of N$5 000.

Arobian secured second place and N$4 000, while Java Java FC and Mondesa FC U/17 finished third and fourth, earning N$2 500 and N$1 500, respectively.

"It was very well organised event, and we are very happy with how it went. We are grateful for the opportunities to show the youth's talent," OB Eleven coach Lorenzo Gugowab told The Namibian.

Established in 2020, OB Eleven's mission is to engage the youth of Mondesa through sport, and keep them off the streets.

"This victory is a testament to their dedication and the positive impact sports can have on a community," said Gugowab.

Swakopmund mayor Dina Namubes expressed her gratitude to all 22 participating teams, noting the level of talent showcased during the matches.

"We have a lot of potential in our town," she said, highlighting the importance of events like the mayoral cup in fostering local sports.

The Swakop Mayoral Cup has a rich history, but did not take place for many years before its recent revival. The 2022 edition, held in March, was the first in the renewed series. The 2023 cup expanded to span two weekends to accommodate the growing interest from local soccer clubs.

The event solely focuses on soccer and aimed to promote sports and local micro businesses. By hosting the event, the organisers create a platform for these businesses to trade and promote their products during the matches.