Namibia: Sanlam Coastal Marathon At Swakop

THE third annual Sanlam Coastal Marathon is set for Swakopmund on Saturday.

The marathon aims to unearth athletic talent and create a platform for athletes to hone their skills while promoting physical and mental health and fitness, says the Sanlam marketing and communications manager, Laurencia Prinzonsky. Themed 'Extra Tenacity, Extra Rewards', the event also offers competitors exposure and an opportunity to qualify for international races like the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon and the Comrades Marathon.

The Coastal Marathon features four race categories: five-kilometre run/walk, 10km, 21km and the full marathon that is 42,2km.

"The Sanlam Coastal Marathon is linked as a qualifier run to two of the elite marathons in Africa, the Sanlam Cape Town marathon and the Comrades," Prinzonsky said, adding that the Namibian race and the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon are strong iterations of Sanlam's promise to help all Africans live with confidence.

"The Cape Town Marathon is well on its way to becoming Africa's first Abbot World Marathon Major, an accolade that will bring immeasurable benefit to the continent, putting it firmly on the global sporting stage. We are excited that many of our Namibian runners will qualify for the race."

Proceeds from of the Sanlam Coastal Marathon will go to an organisation for the partially sighted under Sanlam's 'Vision For Change' corporate social responsibility project, said Prinzonsky.

Additionally, the Operi & Sydney Foundation - in collaboration with the race organisers - will collect running shoes for runners who do not have or cannot afford them on the day of the competition.

The prizes are as follows: 42,2km first place (male and female) N$15 000, second N$7 000 and third N$5 000;

21km first N$5 000, second N$3 000 and third N$2 000; 10km first N$5 000, second N$3 000 ad third N$2 000.