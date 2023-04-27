Kenya: Sakaja Proposes Scrapping of Weekend Parking Fees to Allow Businesses to Thrive

Nairobi — Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has proposed the scrapping of weekend parking fees in Nairobi to encourage business establishments to thrive.

Sakaja was speaking during the Finance Bill 2023 presentation by all his County Chief Officers.

"When the Finance Bill 2023 is approved by the County Assembly. I propose not to charge weekend parking fees in Nairobi. This will encourage business establishments to open during the weekend and also provide an opportunity for Nairobi residents to support businesses and accord them an opportunity to transact on the weekends," he stated.

He indicated that this will also attract more visitors to the Central Business District (CBD) during the weekends.

"I know times are hard. But lazima Nairobi iWork, this city is ours. We also want to attract more visitors to the CBD during weekends."

"I will ensure security provision round the clock. Other leading cities in the World are very vibrant during the weekends. Nairobi should adopt the same vibrancy. As this will ensure growth."

Recently, Nairobi City County Chief Officer, Revenue Collection, Wilson Gakuya, led other Chief Officers and County staff to the launch of the Validation of the Finance Bill 2023.

"The essence of this session with respective sectors was to confirm and justify the various proposals for ammendments of fees and charges by the various sectors. The session output helped with the preparation of the Finance Bill 2023, which went through a Public participation exercise several weeks ago," Gakuya stated.

"The Finance Bill 2023 will eventually be submitted to the Nairobi County Assembly for approval to the Finance Act. The provisions of the Act will help the county raise its own source of revenue to meet county budgetary expenditure."