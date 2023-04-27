Kenya: Pastor Ezekiel Odero Arrested as Probe on Shakahola Link Intensifies

Nairobi — Detectives in Kilifi have arrested televangelist Ezekiel Odero of the New Life Prayer Centre and Church in connection with the series of deaths at his church.

Coast Regional Commissioner Rhodah Onyancha told journalists Thursday that Pastor Odero was apprehended in Mavueni area on the allegations of the deaths that have been occurring at his premises and reported in various morgues and/or institutions.

Onyancha stated that the government has since shut down his prayer center.

"We are urging and giving information to the public that that prayer has been closed down and whoever was in there has been cleared out," she said.

The RC pointed out that the preacher is being driven to Mombasa for further questioning.

The arrest comes a day after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives questioned the preacher who commands huge following over the alleged indoctrination of members.

It comes at a time when the country is reeling from the shock of the discovery of bodies at Kilifi's Shakahola forest.

On Wednesday the number of victims linked to a suspected starvation cult led by Pastor Paul Mackenzie climbed to 98 as weeping relatives anxiously awaited news of loved ones after investigators unearthed mass graves last week.

The discovery of dozens of bodies buried in Shakahola forest near the coastal town of Malindi shocked Kenyans, with cult leader Mackenzie accused of driving his followers to death by preaching that starvation was the only path to God.

The gruesome saga, which has been dubbed the "Shakahola Forest Massacre", has prompted calls for a crackdown on fringe religious outfits in the largely Christian country.

At the state-run Malindi Sub-County Hospital, where the morgue is already stretched well beyond capacity with dozens of bodies, families were desperate to know if their loved ones had been found.

The Government has since vowed to review the policies surrounding the operations of religious institutions in a bid to shield Kenyans from falling prey to exploitative religious leaders.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki made the statement on Tuesday when he visited Kilifi's Shakahola forest, the operating base of controversial preacher Paul Mackenzie.

Kindiki stated that the move is a proactive measure aimed at preventing any potential exploitation and abuse of vulnerable individuals who may be susceptible to manipulation by unscrupulous religious leaders.

"It is inevitable that we are going to tighten the regulations and the laws of our country carefully following the bill of rights, the guaranteed freedom of worship and religion but balancing those rights with the sacred duty of the government and the laws of our country to ensure every member of the public in Kenya is safe, "Kindiki said.

He however explained that the move is not in any way meant to infringe on Article 32 of the constitution which provides that

"Every person has the right to freedom of conscience, religion, thought, belief and opinion."