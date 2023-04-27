Kenya: Govt Set to Conduct Autopsies on the Bodies of Shakahola Forest Massacre Victims

Nairobi — The government is set to begin conducting postmortem examinations on the bodies of the victims of the "Shakahola Forest Massacre" linked to controversial televangelist Paul Mackenzie.

The exercise which will be led by government pathologists is meant to establish the cause deaths of victims' majority of whom are children.

The exercise expected to kick off today (Thursday) comes after eight more bodies were exhumed Wednesday in Shakahola forest bringing the the number of victims linked to a suspected starvation cult led by Pastor Paul Mackenzie to 98.

The discovery of dozens of bodies buried in Shakahola forest near the coastal town of Malindi shocked Kenyans, with cult leader Mackenzie accused of driving his followers to death by preaching that starvation was the only path to God.

The Government has since declared Kilifi's Chakama Ranch, where the 800-acre land associated with controversial Pastor Mackenzie is located, a disturbed area.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki announced the move as a security measure to secure the area, which has been designated as a crime scene.

"Pursuant to Section 106(1) of the National Police Service Act (CAP 11A) and Section 8(1) of the Public Order Act (CAP 56) of the Laws of Kenya, the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration has declared Chakama Ranch, all that land known as L.R Number 13472/1 measuring 20,418 hectares and situated in Lango Baya Division, Malindi Sub-County, of Kilifi County, a DISTURBED AREA," Kindiki said Wednesday.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The declaration is contained in the Kenya Gazette Legal Notices Number 52 and 53 of 2023 published on Tuesday, 25th April 2023.

The Interior CS pointed out that the area is an active security operation zone and no member of the public will be allowed no access to it "except as may be permitted by the operation Commander and/or until these orders are vacated."

The CS further declared a 30-day dusk-to-dawn curfew in the area which will run from 1800 hrs in the evening up to and until 0600 hrs daily.

To hold any gathering within the 20,418 hectares, one would need to obtain written order from authorities.

"There shall be no public gatherings, processions or movement either alone or as a group during the period of curfew into and out of Chakama Ranch except as shall be permitted, in writing, by the Kilifi County Police Commander in consultation with the Operation Commander," he said.

The Interior CS pointed out that the government has also set up a public information, tracing and support centre at the entrance to Chakama Ranch at Shakahola Village, at the turnoff from the Malindi-Sala Gate highway approximately seventy (70) kilometers from Malindi Town.

He advised the Members of the public to file any inquiries, information or missing person(s) report(s) at the public information, tracing and support centre or call the Centre helpline 0112 966 857.