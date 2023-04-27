Kenya: Seasoned Golfer Nyanchama Headlines Karen Ladies Open

Nairobi — Kenya's top golfers headlined by VetLabs' Mercy Nyanchama will compete at the second edition of the Karen Ladies Open scheduled to tee-off Saturday at the par-72 Karen Country Club.

The event which is part of the Kenya Ladies Golf Union (KLGU) Golfer of the Year competitions is organized by Karen Country Club and is aimed at promoting women's golf in the country.

The inaugural tournament was held in April 2022, and it attracted top amateur lady golfers from across the country including defending champion Naomi Wafula.

This year's tournament is set to attract even more participants, with an estimated 200 lady golfers expected to participate.

Some of the top names drawn for this year's tournament include Louisa Gitau (Past Lady Captain at Karen), Joyce Wanjiru, Diana Mbuba, Belinda Wanjiru, Mercy Nyanchama, Margaret Njoki, Nancy Wairimu, Ashley Awuor, Margareta Gram among others. They will be aiming to gain points towards the Golfer of the Year Award.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Karen Country Club Lady Captain Doreen Murithi said: "We are excited to welcome golfers from all over the country to the Karen Ladies Open, which promises to be an exciting tournament. The course is in excellent condition, and we are confident that it will provide a challenging yet enjoyable experience for all the participants."

"With an expected number of 200 lady golfers participating, we guarantee an exciting display of golfing talent that will be a thrill to watch. We are grateful to our sponsors, including EABL through Johnnie Walker, for their continued support of golf in Kenya, and we look forward to a successful tournament," she added.