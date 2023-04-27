Mozambique - France Trade May Reach 200 Million Euros

Maputo — France intends to increase bilateral trade with Mozambique aiming to reach 200 million Euros (about 221 million dollars) a year by the end of 2023, a figure that was not possible last year due to the global economic constraints.

Mozambique's exports to France amounted to over 30 million U.S. dollars last year, and imports to around 73 million.

"Last year was complicated due to the conjuncture, but this year we think that business will reach 200 million Euros', said Pierre Sejourne, representative of French business in Mozambique, in an interview with AIM on the preliminary balance of the France-Mozambique Business and Investment Forum under way since Monday.

According to Sejourne, trade will grow in the long term, given the opportunities that Mozambique offers and a favourable business environment that makes room for more French investments, as evidenced by the measures implemented by the government to ease and boost the business environment by reducing bureaucracy in granting visas.

"The economic relations with Mozambique will now include Mayotte and Reunion, creating an attractive trade and investment zone for the economies covered, taking into account their proximity with Mozambique, the diplomat said.

France makes a positive balance of the event, taking into account the level of business participation from both countries.

The parties are committed to holding another forum in December of this year, as a way to maintain permanent contracts between the businessmen that operate in various sectors.

Tuesday was the last day of the forum, characterized by "business-to-business" meetings between Mozambican and French companies, which allowed the exchange of contacts and experiences to do business and foster economic development.

Asked about the possible resumption of the Mozambique LNG project, executed by the French company TotalEnergies, in the Rovuma basin off the coast of the northern province of Cabo Delgado, Sejourne insisted that the decision depends on several factors.

Nonetheless, he guaranteed that Total remains committed to an eventual resumption of the project.

Total declared "force majeure' and evacuated its staff, in the wake of a major terrorist attack against the town of Palma in March 2021. Security in the area has now greatly improved thanks to the work of the Mozambican defence and security forces, and their allies from Rwanda and from SADC (Southern African Development Community).