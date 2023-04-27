Mozambique: Photovoltaic Station in Cuamba to Be Concluded By May

Maputo — The construction of a solar power station, in Cuamba district, in the northern Mozambican province of Niassa, which has already consumed 38 million dollars, will be concluded by the end of May.

The construction of this power station, which will generate 15 megawatts, started in August 2021. It was due to be concluded this month but, due to the passage of cyclone Freddy, work was interrupted for about a month.

According to Marcelino Alberto, chairman of the board of directors of the publicly owned electricity company, EDM, the photovoltaic station has 31,710 solar panels installed in an area of 47 hectares.

"This type of panel relies on batteries that allow the production of two megawatts of electricity, in the four hours after sunset', Alberto said, cited in Wednesday's issue of the Maputo daily "Notícias.'

Alberto added that Cuamba district will have its own electricity source, responding to local needs "but the remaining power will be used to respond to demand from industrial projects in the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone in the Integrated Development Corridor between Lichinga and Pemba (the capitals of Niassa and Cabo Delgado provinces).'