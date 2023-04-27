Mozambique: 22 Mozambicans Evacuated From Sudan

Maputo — A group of 22 Mozambican citizens, mostly students, who appeared on social media asking for help to leave Sudan following the outbreak of hostilities between the national army and the paramilitaries of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), are expected to arrive in Maputo on Wednesday.

According to the government spokesperson, Deputy Justice Minister Filimão Suaze, addressing the press on Tuesday, "the group has arrived on Ethiopian territory after leaving the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, which has been the scene of violence between the national army and paramilitaries of the RSF.'

Among those repatriated, five are from Cabo Delgado province, five from Nampula, four from Zambézia, four from Sofala and four from Maputo.

"At this moment, we are creating conditions to transport them to their places of origin. Twenty one citizens are students and one is a priest', he said, explaining that the priest, through his own request, will be taken to the Egyptian capital, Cairo.

The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) estimates that the conflict in Sudan may generate at least 145,000 refugees, especially in neighbouring countries, such as Chad and South Sudan.