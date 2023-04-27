Mozambique: EU Imposes Sanctions Against Two Individuals and Terrorist Group in Cabo Delgado

Maputo — The Council of the European Union (EU) has added to its sanctions list two individuals and an Islamic State affiliate group involved in terrorist raids against the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado.

According to an EU document, the individuals in question are Abu Yasir Hassan and Bonomade Machude Omar, who hold important leadership positions in the group.

"Abu Yasir Hassan and Bonomade Machude Omar are included on the EU sanctions list for responsibility in terrorist attacks and serious human rights abuses', reads the note, adding that the list of sanctions also includes the Mozambican branch of the self-proclaimed Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL-Mozambique).

"Their activities have contributed to the expansion of the threat of terrorism in Mozambique and represent a serious threat to the EU, as well as to regional and international stability', the statement added.

With these additions there are to date 15 people associated with groups such as Islamic State and Al-Qaida with travel restrictions and assets frozen by the European Union. The sanctions also prevent third parties from raising funds for the organizations and individuals included on the list.

"These decisions are part of an effort to combat groups considered to be terrorists and their regional affiliates, such as the ISIL branch in Mozambique', stresses the note.

Since October 2017, jihadist groups who claim allegiance to the self-styled "Islamic State' have staged raids in the northern province of Cabo Delgado. The conflict has killed about 4,000 people and around a million people have been displaced from their homes.