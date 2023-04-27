Uganda: Minister Kitutu's Personal Assistant Sent to Luzira Over Karamoja Iron Sheets

A personal assistant to the Minister for Karamoja , Mary Goretti Kitutu will spend the weekend in Luzira prison after the Anti-Corruption Court remanded him for allegedly diverting iron sheets meant for the Karamoja Community Empowerment Programme.

Joshua Abaho,46 who is on the same charge sheet with Minister Kitutu and her brother Micheal Naboya Kitutu had not appeared before court to answer the charges and court recently issued criminal summons against him.

On Thursday, Abaho appeared before presiding Chief Magistrate Joan Aciro who read two counts of corruption contrary to section 2(c ) and 26 (1) of the Anti-Corruption Act 2009 against him.

Prosecution alleges that between the month of June 2022 and January 2023 at the Office of the Prime Minister's stores , Namanve in Mukono district, being a public official in the position of senior assistant secretary in the Ministry of Karamoja affairs diverted 9000 pre-painted iron sheets of gauge 28 belonging to the state but were meant for the Karamoja Community Empowerment Programme for purposes unrelated to those for which they were intended for.

He is also accused of diverting 5500 iron sheets meant for the Karamoja Community Empowerment Programme.

Bail

Abaho through his lawyers led by Paul Kutesa asked court to release him on bail pending the determination of the case.

He presented five sureties and two land titles .

However, the DPP represented by chief state attorney, David Bisamunyu however asked court not to grant bail to Kitutu's personal assistant saying the sureties are not substantial and will not be able to compel him to appear to court when and as required by court.

"We pray that if the applicant is deemed fit and bail is allowed, stringent terms including depositing his passport , two land titles, cash bond and any other terms deemed fit by the court should be imposed," Bisamanyu asked.

Whereas the presiding Chief Magistrate had set tomorrow, Friday as the date to deliver her ruling on the bail application, the state prosecutors told court they will be attending the Joan Kagezi lecture at Munyonyo and asked court to deliver the ruling on another day.

Pleas by Abaho's lawyers to have the ruling delivered later today fell on the magistrate's deaf ears as she reasoned that she has a judgement to write and wont get time.

Presiding Chief Magistrate, Joan Aciro adjourned the matter to May, 2 when she is expected to make a ruling on the bail application.

Abaho joins four other people including Ministers Kitutu, Amos Lugoloobi and Agnes Nandutu as well as Micheal Naboya Kitutu who have been charged over Karamoja iron sheets.

Three of these, save for Nandutu are out on bail.