Angola Achieves Progress in Setting Up the UN Information Center in Luanda

New York — Angola informed the United Nations Information Committee, in New York, about the progress achieved in the process of setting up the UN Information Center in Luanda.

Ambassador João Gimolieca, who was speaking on Tuesday (25th) at the 45th session of the UN Information Committee, on behalf of the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP), said that the Department of Global Communications (DGC) and the Government Angolan government intensified negotiations, aimed at accelerating the establishment of UNIC Luanda.

According to the charge d'affaires of the Permanent Mission of Angola to the United Nations, the UN Information Center in Luanda is expected to meet the needs of Portuguese-speaking African Countries (PALOP).

As for the activities of the Department of Global Communications, the CPLP praises actions aimed at combating disinformation, as well as innovative actions on social networks, while encouraging the use of traditional means of communication available in many homes in developing countries, where Internet access is still limited.

The CPLP also welcomes the initiative on drawing up a code of conduct for the integrity of information on digital platforms, with the aim of promoting responsibility, transparency and security in social networks.

During the speech, the diplomat also highlighted the role of the CPLP in promoting the Portuguese language, in the national and international context, contributing to the reinforcement of multilingualism and reaffirming the importance of cultural diversity and intercultural dialogue.

He mentioned that the Portuguese language is used as a facilitator to project the world towards sustainable development, with a focus on the implementation of the 2030 agenda.