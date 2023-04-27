Angola: Ministry Wants More Investors for Diamond Cutting

Saurimo — The Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas (MIREMPET) keens to see more investors for diamonds cutting industry with the aim of contributing to the creation of more jobs and raising state revenues.

The information was provided to the press by the MIREMPET minister, Diamantino de Azevedo, at the end of the meeting held with businessmen from Diamond Development Pole of Saurimo, in Lunda Sul province, maintaining that the Executive has created strategies for a better business environment, creation of infrastructures and harmonious legal frames.

He also underlined that the creation of the diamond stock exchange is underway, which aims to create more transactional spaces for the sale of the precious stone.

He asked the investors who intend to invest in the area to be calm and patient because the diamond stock exchange is a process that requires a lot of work, in order to reach the established goals.

With regard to the meeting held with businessmen from the sector, Diamantino de Azevedo said that all the contributions and difficulties presented by investors will be taken into consideration at a higher level.

The Minister, accompanied by the Governor, Daniel Neto, and the Secretary of State, Janio da Rosa, witnessed the closing ceremony of the first training cycle, at the ENDIAMA Technical-Professional Training Center (CEFOPE), where 63 people concluded a 9-month course in the specialties of mining, topography, mining prospecting and electro mechanics.

Inaugurated in 2021, by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, the hub is expected to create about 2000 jobs in a first phase.

The hub includes administrative areas, bank branches, tax facilities (AGT), restaurant, convenience store, conference center for 300 people and a medical center as well as factories, notably 'Kapu Gems', with the capacity to cut 5,000 carats/month, Stardiam" (508 carats/month) and 'KGK' (12,000 carats/month).

With an area of over 300,000 square metres, the centre, an initial investment of around US$77 million, is divided into three sectors, namely commercial, industrial and the area reserved for the hybrid plant.