Angola: Government Reiterates Focus On Boosting Country's Economy

Luanda — The minister of Economy and Planning, Mário Caetano João, pointed Wednesday in Luanda province to the construction of technical infrastructures and actions to improve the business environment as driving factors to transfer the excessive economic activity from Luanda, the capital city, to the other provinces of the country.

To the minister, the change of paradigm is boosting the attraction of public investments by the country's provinces, in order to reduce the inequalities, focusing on the strengthening of the democratic rule of law, the fight against corruption and impunity, the State reforms and the reduction of imports and promotion of national production.

Mário Caetano João was speaking during a round-table session, in the 1st edition of the Angola Economic Outlook (AEO), promoted by the Ministry of Economy and Planning, in partnership with the magazine Economia & Mercado, in a panel integrated by the governor of the National Reserve Bank of Angola, José Massano, and the Finance minister, Vera Daves.

On the occasion, the Finance minister said that the ongoing public investments, at the country level, are centered outside Luanda, adding that "it demonstrates the Executive's bet in placing fundamental infrastructures to obtain incentives from the private sector and attract their investments".

To her, there is also an important project to bring the Internet to all sides of the country, through a financing from the EximBank of the People's Republic of China.

Vera Daves stressed the dynamism of agribusiness as well as family farming that has benefited from public resources from related institutions such as the Fund for Support to Agricultural Development (FADA) and the Development Bank of Angola (BDA).

The first edition of the Angola Economic Outlook (AEO) 2023 was held under the motto "From economic recovery to sustainable development", as an economic observation platform that aims to allow investors and other operators to bring forward their decisions, according to the projected scenarios.