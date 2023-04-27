Angola: Bna Accounts Record Positive Results

Luanda — The National Bank of Angola (BNA) recorded, in the 2022 financial year, a positive result in the amount of 36.53 billion kwanzas (AOA), with an increase of 38% compared to the same period in previous year. In the 2021 financial year, the BNA's results amounted to 26.55 billion AOA.

According to the Central Bank's Report and Accounts/2022, to which ANGOP had access, by the end of the year, the BNA's assets had a balance of 9.86 billion kwanzas, with a reduction of 1.98 billion kwanzas compared to the same period.

The negative variation of 17% is justified by the decrease in the position of 'gold' by 9%, around 3.07 million US dollars, or rather, by the appreciation of the Kwanza against the Dollar and the devaluation of its quotation in the market (0.28%), from USD 1,829.20, in 2021, to USD 1,824.02, in 2022.

The reduction in the BNA's assets was also due to the negative variation of 1.20 billion AOA, around 14% of assets on the outside, explained by the appreciation of the Kwanza against other foreign currencies.

The BNA's liabilities totalled 6.25 billion kwanzas, which translates into a reduction of 2.20 billion kwanzas compared to 2021.

According to the report, the main changes in the BNA's liabilities are linked to the decrease of 237.16 billion kwanzas in bank reserves, justified by the effect of the appreciation of the Kwanza.

It is also justified by the increase of 252.34 billion AOA in interbank money market operations, as well as 13.51 billion AOA in the balance of the Deposit Guarantee Fund.

The decrease of 459.77 billion AOA in Treasury Account liabilities (-81%), and 866.06 billion AOA in other internal liabilities, likewise influenced the change in the BNA's liabilities.

As for own capital, the BNA had an increase in the amount of 220.16 billion kwanzas, standing at 3.61 billion kwanzas.

This increase was influenced by revaluation differences, of 185.67 billion AOA, on the one hand, and, on the other hand, by the increase in other reserves by 200.58 billion AOA, justified essentially by the distribution of the realized result, in 2021, among other factors.

Other results

In the period under review, the BNA recorded an increase in banking system assets of 5.55%, standing at 18.43 billion Kwanzas.

Banks granted 14.61% of their total net assets to the real sector of the economy, in light of Notice 10/2022, an amount considered above the required 2.5% limit.

On the other hand, annual inflation slowed to 13.86%, below the 15% forecast.

Likewise, there was a reduction in the main reference rates, with emphasis on the basic interest rate, which settled at 18.5%.

The appreciation of the Kwanza against the US Dollar in the formal market was 10.18% in the period under review.