Angola: Education Workers to Receive Additional 12.5 Percent Salary Increase

26 April 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The government authorized an additional 12.5 percent increase of the basic salary of the Education agents, the minister of Education, Luísa Grilo, said Wednesday in Luanda.

The minister made the statement to the press at the end of a meeting of the Cabinet Council, which Wednesday amended the Remuneration Statute of the Career of Education Agents.

The aim is to include an additional remuneration in the allowances table to which the agents of the sector are entitled called "Frequency Bonus".

According to the minister, teachers will count with the inclusion of 12, 5% retroactive to March this year.

With this measure, the minister explained, the Angolan government will pay out, on an annual basis, 49.1 billion kwanzas.

The minister said the premium is aimed at valuing the performance of the sector's staffs, their good participation and the efforts that each one makes so that the classes are taught in the best way possible.

